Ennis’ K.D. Davis ranks in Top 100 Dallas-area recruits

Ennis outside linebacker turned safety Kevyon “K.D.” Davis is listed at No. 93 among the top 100 recruits in the Dallas-Ft.Worth area. The list represents 56 schools, and was recently updated by SportsDayHS of The Dallas Morning News. Davis is one of only two players from Ellis County. Find this story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

