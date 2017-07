Ennis lefthander tweets decision

Ennis pitcher Kade Bragg announced his decision to accept a scholarship offer from Texas A&M University.The lefthander went public on Twitter, stating he was “excited to announce my commitment to Texas A&M baseball. Blessed to have the opportunity to further my education and baseball career.” Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

