Ennis native takes over recruiting for Univ. of Houston

Vincent Marshall, one of the biggest names during coach Sam Harrell’s run of three state titles, has returned to his college alma mater, the University of Houston, as a recruiter for new head coach Major Applewhite. “I’ve wanted to someday get back to my alma mater,” he said in an exclusive interview with The Ennis News. “This is a dream situation, and it’s good to be back.” Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments