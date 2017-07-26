Ennis QB is Armed and Dangerous

What a difference a year makes. Ennis began the 2016 football season with a major question at quarterback, and it took much of the season to get fully answered. Kademon Graff and Evan Moreno began the campaign as best friends who were battling for the same job. A month into the season, the position belonged to Graff, a junior, while Moreno moved to slot receiver. By year's end the two were on the same page, and the passing game had shown enough progress to give promise for this season.

