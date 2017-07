Ennis recruits drawing big-time names

Overlooked by many, Ennis football is barely a blip on the screen in preseason publications. The Lions have not appeared in the Top Ten of any area or state rankings. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football did pick them to win District 17-5A, but the closest they come to a decent rating in the state is No. 20 in their Top 40. Find this story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments