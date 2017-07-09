Ennis’ Stapleton takes Midlothian soccer job

Veteran boys and girls soccer coach Brent Stapleton resigned his seven-year post at Ennis High school on June 27 to accept the head girls coaching gig at Midlothian High School. The move brought a list of praiseworthy comments about his years in Ennis. He made it clear the decision was based on the proximity to his family. The 39-year old who graduated from both Red Oak HS and Texas Wesleyan University, the latter where he studied exercise and sports studies, had his first head coaching position at Brewer HS in White Settlement. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

