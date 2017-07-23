Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Ferris’ Cox shows his size is not an issue

There’s really only one word that describes Ferris senior cornerback Caleb Cox on the football field – fast. “Like, really fast,” said teammate and running back Damian Edwards. Even after nearly a full minute of tacking skill after skill onto Cox – coverage ability, smarts on the field, versatility — his head coach Brandon Layne couldn’t hide from the truth, punctuating
each word for emphasis – “He. Is. Fast.” It’s that notable speed that has some college scouts making the trek to Ferris to see the 5’8”, 150-pound burner in action at practice, namely Southern Missouri, but there’s more to Cox than just his ability to cover ground. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 23 2017. Filed under Ferris Football, Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017