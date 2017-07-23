Ferris’ Cox shows his size is not an issue

There’s really only one word that describes Ferris senior cornerback Caleb Cox on the football field – fast. “Like, really fast,” said teammate and running back Damian Edwards. Even after nearly a full minute of tacking skill after skill onto Cox – coverage ability, smarts on the field, versatility — his head coach Brandon Layne couldn’t hide from the truth, punctuating

each word for emphasis – “He. Is. Fast.” It’s that notable speed that has some college scouts making the trek to Ferris to see the 5’8”, 150-pound burner in action at practice, namely Southern Missouri, but there’s more to Cox than just his ability to cover ground. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

