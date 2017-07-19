Ferris passing game to rely on big target, Nunez

Ferris sophomore Matthew Nunez can’t really tell you from where his abilities as a wide receiver come. As he puts it, “I’ve always been able to do this stuff.” His head coach Brandon Layne is a little more expressive in describing his young target – “the guy is a freak.” At 6’2, 190 pounds, Nunez, 15, clocks the 40 at a low 4.6 clip, and it would be easier to list the things he can’t do than what he can, according to the Ferris head man. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

