‘Hachie drops state 7- on -7 title bout on 2-pt try

Waxahachie dropped the Adidas Texas State 7-on-7 championship, 34-33, to Lake Travis when quarterback Bryse Salik overthrew a two-point conversion pass on the game’s final play. Salik, who will be a senior in the fall, fired to his left to Tevin Wofford, who had a step on a defender, but the ball glanced off the 6’5” wide receiver’s fingertips. The Indians had rallied from

a two-touchdown deficit on the previous play and needed only an extra point to tie, but head coach Kevin Pointer – under Texas 7 on 7 rules, the head coach of the actual football team in the fall is barred from coaching during the passing only tournaments in the summer – opted to go for the win instead.

