He wants to be the best running back in Texas

Each time Damian Edwards touches the football for the Ferris Yellowjackets, the junior running back said he feels a certain amount of satisfaction. Edwards, a junior who rushed for 1,257 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2016, despite playing half the season with turf toe, joined the Ferris team as a freshman and was promptly moved to linebacker. Find this story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

