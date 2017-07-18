Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Kyre Holloway looks to carry 2016 production into senior season NOBODY’S NUMBER TWO

When it comes to running styles, Ennis has a trio of backs – each getting it done differently. Tycen Thompson, a senior, utilizes quickness; junior James Harris has strength, while Kyre Holloway is a mesh of power and speed.  The first two have been featured in The Ennis News in recent weeks. Holloway, a 6’1, 202 pound senior, completes the triumvirate. He gives head coach Jack Alvarez a blend of size and acceleration that’s as effective between the tackles as he is going outside. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 18 2017. Filed under Ennis High Football, Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017