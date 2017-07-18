Kyre Holloway looks to carry 2016 production into senior season NOBODY’S NUMBER TWO

When it comes to running styles, Ennis has a trio of backs – each getting it done differently. Tycen Thompson, a senior, utilizes quickness; junior James Harris has strength, while Kyre Holloway is a mesh of power and speed. The first two have been featured in The Ennis News in recent weeks. Holloway, a 6’1, 202 pound senior, completes the triumvirate. He gives head coach Jack Alvarez a blend of size and acceleration that’s as effective between the tackles as he is going outside. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

