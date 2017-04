Lady Lions tamed, 3-2, at Jacksonville

Monica Monreal limited Jacksonville to a pair of earned runs on Tuesday in East Texas, but it wasn’t enough to lift Ennis in a 3-2 setback to the Maidens.

The junior right-hander allowed nine hits, including two first inning runs as Jacksonville grabbed an early lead and never let it go.

