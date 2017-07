McBrannon leaves SAGU for Grayson College

Baylee McBrannon, former softball standout at Ferris High School, has learned well how the combination of making good grades and having a good game can work together. She earned her place on the Academic All-Conference team while playing softball as a freshman at Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) in Waxahachie.

