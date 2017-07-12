NBA Opinion – Packing up my bags & headed out East

Mark Cuban wants out of the Western Conference. And who could blame him? With 14 legitimate superstars bolting for the West during this NBA free agency period, the deck is slowly stacking up against a team whose best players in 2017, right now, look to be Nerlens Noel, Wesley Matthews and some rookie from North Carolina State named Dennis Smith Jr.

