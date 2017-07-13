O.C. hopes to make 2017 breakout year

Ovilla Christian High School has been playing six-man football for just four years, all under head coach Greg Hayes, and with two state playoff berths over the past two seasons, has plenty of hope entering their fifth campaign. As a member of TAPPS Division I, District 2, the Eagles will have a tough task making it three-in-a-row this fall, considering they will be breaking in a new quarterback. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

