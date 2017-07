SECOND ENNIS DEFENSIVE BACK MAKES VERBAL D-I COMMITMENT

Ennis senior cornerback Kevion Gabriel verbally committed to Arkansas State University over the weekend. In making the decision before the start of his final year of high school football, he said he can now focus on playing the game. Listed as 5’10” and 170 pounds, Gabriel led the district champion Lions in interceptions (3) as a junior. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

