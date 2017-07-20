Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Shaw hurls shutout; Tebow cranks walk-off

Joe Shaw hurled a five-hit shutout over seven innings in a 1-0 St. Lucie road win over Daytona on July 13. The game’s lone run came in the fourth on a solo home run by Peter Alonso, his seventh of the season at the time.  It was the second straight win for the former Ennis standout, and improved his record to 5-5 and lowered his ERA to 5.57.  He walked two and retired four batters on strikes. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 20 2017. Filed under Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017