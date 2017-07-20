Shaw hurls shutout; Tebow cranks walk-off

Joe Shaw hurled a five-hit shutout over seven innings in a 1-0 St. Lucie road win over Daytona on July 13. The game’s lone run came in the fourth on a solo home run by Peter Alonso, his seventh of the season at the time. It was the second straight win for the former Ennis standout, and improved his record to 5-5 and lowered his ERA to 5.57. He walked two and retired four batters on strikes. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

