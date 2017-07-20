Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Summertime, and the recruiting ain’t easy

It’s prime summer camp season, but we’re not talking the type that includes a trip around a lake, with an arts and crafts class scheduled for later.  This type of camp is a little more labor intensive – recruiting showcase camps for high school football players.  In today’s data-driven society, sending out a highlight type to your top 10 schools in hopes of receiving a letter is no longer a possibility, nor is it a feasible way to grow your recruiting profile.  In short, production on the field no longer automatically equates to interest from premier schools. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

