Super-max is super lame

Here’s a startling piece of trivia: an NBA first-round player drafted this season stands to make $4.3 million dollars in the first season of his contract, give or take the scale of those millions for high or low that player was drafted. Here’s where the trivia comes in: How long did it take Michael Jordan, the greatest basketball player in the sport’s history, to earn $4.3 million dollars? The answer – five seasons. Find this story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

