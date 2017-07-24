Tycen Jett Thompson revs up for a record-setting season

Prospects for a rewarding football season abound in Ennis, nowhere more than with senior Tycen Thompson. The Lions look to go beyond a first-round loss at the bi-district level in the playoffs, a snag for two straight years, while Thompson nears a pair of all-time school records. The team has been relatively quiet and focused since spring camp. Instead, players are fixated on personal disciplines in summer workouts inside the field house. Come Monday, Aug. 14, when two-a-day practices begin, readiness

will take center stage for head coach Jack Alvarez's team.

