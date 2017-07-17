Virtual world has effect on the real world

The much anticipated Madden football video game series continues its annual tradition of trotting out the exact same product year after year on August 18, and parents everywhere are already setting aside $70 for the expense in order to quell the uprisings that happen in homes all over America when kids don't get their way. The game is straightforward enough – virtual football. Nothing more, nothing less. No space alien invasions to defend with laser cannons, nor red and white mushrooms to be consumed to facilitate the world's fastest growth spurt.

