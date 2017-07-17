Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Virtual world has effect on the real world

 

The much anticipated Madden football video game series continues its annual tradition of trotting out the exact same product year after year on August 18, and parents everywhere are already setting aside $70 for the expense in order to quell the uprisings that happen in homes all over America when kids don’t get their way.  The game is straightforward enough – virtual football.  Nothing more, nothing less. No space alien invasions to defend with laser cannons, nor red and white mushrooms to be consumed to facilitate the world’s fastest growth spurt. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 17 2017. Filed under Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017