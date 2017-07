Booker T. Jones

Booker T. Jones, age 62, passed away July 17, 2017.

Visitation will be Friday, July 21, 2017 in the Eternal Rest Chapel at from 2 – 7 p.m.

Services will be held Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Bright and Morning Star Baptist Church at 1007 Daffan Street in Ennis, Texas.

Burial will take place Monday, July 24, 2017 at DFW Cemetery in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Arrangements have been made with the Eternal Rest Funeral Home of Ennis at 215 N. Dallas Street.

