Bystander killed after back-to-back accidents

One person was killed in a car accident after getting out of his own vehicle to assist with a separate wreck. On the morning of July 11, two accidents occurred on Interstate Highway 45 at approximately 3 a.m. According to a press release from the Ennis Police Department, both accidents occurred near the northbound 251A exit.

