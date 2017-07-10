DOGS TO GOOD HOMES

The Ellis County SPCA has reported an influx of lost or homeless dogs over the past week, a majorityof which are believed to have left home due to the noise and lights associated with fireworks. Right now, the SPCA is “pretty full,” according to SPCA Assistant Manager Mary Scianna, and hopes to find the owners, or new adopted parents, for these missing dogs. “We recommend people come up and meet these animals, fill out some paperwork, and adopt that way,” she said. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

