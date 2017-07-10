Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

DOGS TO GOOD HOMES

The Ellis County SPCA has reported an influx of lost or homeless dogs over the past week, a majorityof which are believed to have left home due to the noise and lights associated with fireworks. Right now, the SPCA is “pretty full,” according to SPCA Assistant Manager Mary Scianna, and hopes to find the owners, or new adopted parents, for these missing dogs. “We recommend people come up and meet these animals, fill out some paperwork, and adopt that way,” she said. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 10 2017. Filed under County News, News, Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017