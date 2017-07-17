Janie Pauline Perdue

Janie Pauline Perdue passed away July 3, 2017 at the age of 87. Janie was born on august 18, 1929 in Alma, Texas to the late Louis and Annie Hroza. Janie graduated from Ennis High School and was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church. In 1954, Janie married the love of her life, Jack Stiles Perdue. They made their home in Ennis, Texas. The couple loved Polka Music. They loved dancing with their friends every Saturday night. In addition, Janie was a homemaker and prided herself cooking breakfast, lunch and dinner every day. Janie was known by her sense of humor and her choice of words. Janie was preceded in death by her husband Jack, her brother Louis and special Aunt Margaret. She is survived by two daughters; Laura and her husband, Jerry Waedeken; Jackie and her husband, Wilson Erwin. 4 grandchildren: Cody Fisher, Will Pollan, Morgan Fisher and Ann Pollan. 3 great-grandchildren: Peyton, Jax and Walker. A rosary & celebration of life will be held July 22, 2017. Special Thank You to all of the staff at Legend Oaks for loving Mom. thank you Kris for always loving Mom unconditionally.

