Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Janie Pauline Perdue

Janie Pauline Perdue passed away July 3, 2017 at the age of 87. Janie was born on august 18, 1929 in Alma, Texas to the late Louis and Annie Hroza. Janie graduated from Ennis High School and was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church. In 1954, Janie married the love of her life, Jack Stiles Perdue. They made their home in Ennis, Texas. The couple loved Polka Music. They loved dancing with their friends every Saturday night. In addition, Janie was a homemaker and prided herself cooking breakfast, lunch and dinner every day. Janie was known by her sense of humor and her choice of words. Janie was preceded in death by her husband Jack, her brother Louis and special Aunt Margaret. She is survived by two daughters; Laura and her husband, Jerry Waedeken; Jackie and her husband, Wilson Erwin. 4 grandchildren: Cody Fisher, Will Pollan, Morgan Fisher and Ann Pollan. 3 great-grandchildren: Peyton, Jax and Walker. A rosary & celebration of life will be held July 22, 2017. Special Thank You to all of the staff at Legend Oaks for loving Mom. thank you Kris for always loving Mom unconditionally.

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 17 2017. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017