Symon Castillo

Where to begin? Symon is the light of our life and his family means everything to him. Symon is the son of Nate and Emma Castillo, which explains his big personality and giving spirit. We
were blessed with his presence on June 10, 1995. He loves playing softball, baseball, living life, being sarcastic, breakfast, riding around with his loud music, and especially spending time with his family and friends. Symon has the biggest dimples, the most beautiful smile, the brightest eyes, the most infectious personality, the kindest, most giving spirit and the biggest, biggest heart. Symon is a true, genuine, sincere soul who cares for all people. He is the true definition of humble and that is what he wants to instill into everyone he meets. Remain humble because you never know when that could be you, that is what he always says. His legacy will live on through his mom, Emma Castillo; dad, Nate Castillo and step mom Cindy Castillo; sisters, Timpestt Castillo, Tatum Gallardo and husband Tito Gallardo; brothers, RJ Martinez, and Channing Castillo; his Momo, Rachel Cervantes; grandparents, Richard and Lucy Castillo; uncles and aunts, Tio Oscar and Tia Samantha Cervantes, Arnold Cervantes, Roland “Tato” Cervantes, Sammy and Patricia Cervantes, Monica Castillo and Danny Palmer, Lisa Castillo and Tio Chris Jennings, Roland “Roly” Castillo, Samantha his Tia Maria “Ria” Cervantes, Melinda “Nana” Cervantes and several cousins. Symon has been reunited with his Popo Demetrio “Dee” Cervantes, Great Grandmother Sulema “Mother” Rascon, cousin Justine Cervantes and several other family members. We ask that any of you who have pictures of him please bring a copy, in lieu of flowers we ask that any donations be made in honor of Symon to a charity of your choice. Born: June 10, 1995 Place of Birth: Waxahachie, TX Death: July 5, 2017 Place of Death: Fort Worth , TX
The family will receive friends from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Ennis.
A Service will be held at 2 P.M. on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Chapel in Ennis.

