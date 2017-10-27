Brother/Sister duo pastor young church

Two major institutions, the family and the church, are on display at My Father’s House, a young church that will celebrate its first year of existence on Nov. 5. What makes the independent church so unique is its co-pastoral leadership team of Trey Reyna, 32, and Teresa Martinez, 36. They are siblings, and share in both worship leading and preaching, not to mention leadership. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments