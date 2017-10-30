Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
The Ennis News

Ennis in the 1950s: A dumping ground for bodies

A male corpse was discovered lying “in a muddy highway ditch” between Ennis and Alma in 1950. He was identified as 30-year-old Edgar J. Lee Crawford, a known Dallas convict. Dallas Sheriff Bill Decker was interviewed by the Associated Press, saying the murder had “all the aspects of a Dallas killing.” Decker added that Crawford “may have been taken for a ride in Dallas, then shot and dumped from a car on the lonely road.” Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Oct 30 2017. Filed under About Ennis, History of Ennis. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google

    Photo Gallery

    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017