Ennis in the 1950s: A dumping ground for bodies

A male corpse was discovered lying "in a muddy highway ditch" between Ennis and Alma in 1950. He was identified as 30-year-old Edgar J. Lee Crawford, a known Dallas convict. Dallas Sheriff Bill Decker was interviewed by the Associated Press, saying the murder had "all the aspects of a Dallas killing." Decker added that Crawford "may have been taken for a ride in Dallas, then shot and dumped from a car on the lonely road."

