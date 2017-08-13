Ennis National Bank building turns 100

Something important is underway for all of us who care about our local history. The Ennis Historical Society is at the center of this good news, and with the help of that group, preservation

and research will be substantially aided. Society President Dennis Zembala recently announced the following: “We hope you can come to the Ennis Public Library to discuss an initiative to make the Ennis Historical Society’s archival collections more accessible to the public on the internet. This past year we received a grant from the Hancher Foundation to digitize the library’s past issues of the Ennis Daily News and make them available on the Portal to Texas History. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments