Evelyn Goble: A century of memories

The other day I ran across notes for an article on Evelyn Sims Goble, whom I had the pleasure of interviewing several times when I was editor of the Ennis Daily News a decade ago, and even before that, as I recall. I don’t believe this particular story ever went to print so next week, I’ll share portions of it with readers. Evelyn was almost 100 years old when she passed away in 2009. The daughter of former mayor J. P. Sims, she was active in many local ladies’ clubs, known for her “divinity” chocolate candy making, and with the late George Graves was, by the time I knew her, one of the “go to” sources for local history. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments