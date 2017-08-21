Fannie Raphael: Long forgotten leader in Ennis’ Jewish community

Welcome friends of Ennis and friends of history. I’m so pleased to see you here in our Hebrew section of Myrtle Cemetery where I am buried along with my dear family. I am Fannie Jolesch Raphael but I will not say when I was born. It’s a dreadful reminder of how very old I would be if I were still alive today. You can glance at my tombstone if you’re curious. First of all, I want to tell you how proud I am of this little bit of land. I was the first president of the Ladies Hebrew Cemetery Society, so it was always very special to me and to the other women on the committee. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments