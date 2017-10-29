Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
The Ennis News

Happy Haunting: The Raphael House and its ghosts

“A house without a ghost isn’t a home,” laughs Harriett Adams. An interior designer who’s lived in New York and Houston, she’s been an Ennisite for over 20 years now. Adams’ own home, the Raphael House on Ennis Ave., has been a source of pride for her. Its neoclassical-style façade, interiors first renovated by Dana Cody Wolfe, and its colorful history have given her much happiness over the last two decades. The home has also supplied endless amusement thanks to its reputed ghosts. “They’re good ghosts, if that’s what they are,” Adams smiles. “We had some trouble in the beginning with odd things happening. But when I got out the family pictures and arranged them around the house, I think it helped. I tell people my ghosts are party ghosts!” Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Oct 29 2017. Filed under About Ennis, History of Ennis. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google

    Photo Gallery

    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017