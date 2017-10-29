Happy Haunting: The Raphael House and its ghosts

“A house without a ghost isn’t a home,” laughs Harriett Adams. An interior designer who’s lived in New York and Houston, she’s been an Ennisite for over 20 years now. Adams’ own home, the Raphael House on Ennis Ave., has been a source of pride for her. Its neoclassical-style façade, interiors first renovated by Dana Cody Wolfe, and its colorful history have given her much happiness over the last two decades. The home has also supplied endless amusement thanks to its reputed ghosts. “They’re good ghosts, if that’s what they are,” Adams smiles. “We had some trouble in the beginning with odd things happening. But when I got out the family pictures and arranged them around the house, I think it helped. I tell people my ghosts are party ghosts!” Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

