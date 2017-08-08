A fashionable past

Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis and fashion? Believe it or not, a hundred years ago the Bluebonnet City was not only a national center for cotton production but its many dry goods merchants were regular seasonal visitors to the fashion hub of New York City. There, shop owners or their agents mingled with the trade of other prosperous cities, buying the latest women’s, men’s and children’s clothing and accessories. One of Ennis’ earliest and most successful businesswomen was Mrs. P. V. Allen. Her ready-to-wear dress and hat shop often took her to New York on buying trips, at least as early as 1917, when her small venture blossomed, and she moved to larger premises within the Ennis National Bank Building. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

