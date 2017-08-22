Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Town Topics

This week I’ve got a full roster of old news item for you. Most of these are from the Waxahachie Daily Light’s Ennis columns but a few are from regional and national papers. For the most part, I’ve concentrated on the first two decades of the 20th century but in response to a few requests for specific time periods, future installments of this page will feature news from later eras. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today! Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 22 2017. Filed under About Ennis, History of Ennis. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017