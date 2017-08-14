A different perspective on Korea



“Please, don’t tell me more.” It’s become a common plea from people choosing to disengage from the seemingly constant car crash that is our politics and culture. Apparently, presidential tweets about war and jokes about mushroom clouds and North Korean Pokemon armies

aren’t their cup of tea. Imagine that. When Fr. Gerard Hammond thinks of the prospect of any kind of military escalation, the word “catastrophe” is the first that comes to his mind. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments