Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

A Home for Ne’er- Do-Wells


In Geary, Oklahoma, a town of twelve hundred souls, we had more than our share of entertainment usinesses, including a theater with a balcony (previously designated for segregating black folk), which during my time, became a teenage “makeout” section. We had a hall, a meeting place, used for Friday night dances for the young and several beer “joints” only for the more disreputable crowd – or so we were taught from the pulpit on Sunday. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 10 2017. Filed under Editorials. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017