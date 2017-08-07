A list of firsts



We all know the saying, “there’s a first time for everything,” and lately I have found myself saying that phrase quite a bit. There was a first time for me to move away from my family and the town I’ve called home for 18 years, a first time to live in a dorm, a first time to make a C in a class and a first time for me to reevaluate my entire future. What did I want? Did I want to be settled and stuck in a career that would leave me financially sound but unhappy, or follow my heart and walk down the less-paved road of happiness and wonder? Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments