After Funeral Week has Passed

After funeral week has passed, survivors need to effectively manage and recover from the stress brought on by grief. Survivors may find it helpful to explore and incorporate stress management activities. Our goal is to manage and change our bodily reactions and stress responses to our grief. Historically, the following management activities have been helpful to my clients. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments