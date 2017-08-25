American Scythe



One of my interests (obsessions?) is with skilled practices of the past that have fallen into disuse, especially those related to agriculture from before the industrial revolution relieved us of doing everything by hand. I mentioned to my brother that I’d recently been researching the use of scythes and sickles for mowing and harvesting crops. Much to my surprise, he said he had a scythe. Some would wonder why he’d have such a tool since using it for it’s intended purpose, for him, would have been unlikely. He said he had no

idea where he’d gotten it, but probably at an auction, bundled with something else wanted and had come home to gather dust in his shed. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments