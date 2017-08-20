An Entertaining Thought Regarding Video Games
In the mid 1980s, the U.S. media latched onto a story: teens were committing suicide, and the role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons was somehow to blame. As a kid I never did get into D&D during this media firestorm, but I remember friends or acquaintances playing the game and I remember the outcry pretty vividly. All the kids I knew who played the game were kids, just like me. The only difference was I'd rather be out in the neighborhood playing sports until the streetlight came on than playing D&D. I just didn't get the concept or attraction. I was a way more visual kind of kid who liked to be active.