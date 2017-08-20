Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

An Entertaining Thought Regarding Video Games

 

In the mid 1980s, the U.S. media latched onto a story: teens were committing suicide, and the role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons was somehow to blame.  As a kid I never did get into D&D during this media firestorm, but I remember friends or acquaintances playing the game and I remember the outcry pretty vividly.  All the kids I knew who played the game were kids, just like me. The only difference was I’d rather be out in the neighborhood playing sports until the streetlight came on than playing D&D. I just didn’t get the concept or attraction. I was a way more visual kind of kid who liked to be active. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 20 2017. Filed under Editorials. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017