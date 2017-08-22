Back to school

I cut off my hair. Not just an inch trim, but a five inch cut. My emotions are mixed. I moved back to College Station just yesterday, both eager and apprehensive for the new school year. As I watched my sister prepare for the new academic year for weeks, I started noticing how different things get as you grow older. New shoes, clothes and school supplies slowly started to accumulate. Open house, meeting new teachers and walking new halls sent me back six years; time really does fly when you’re having fun. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

