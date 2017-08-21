Bathroom bill’s death a victory for civil rights, business



The bathroom bill is dead. It wasn’t always a certainty that the bill would die, as it was a rare loss for the social conservatives of the state. With the death of the bill, which couldn’t garner enough support to make it to a House committee after approval by the Senate, comes celebration from gay and transgender rights groups across the state, who saw the bill as discriminatory. Gov. Greg Abbott, who supported the bill from its inception, calling it a protection for women and children against would-be predators, never got a chance to see it on his desk. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments