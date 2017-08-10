Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Best day of school, The first


Back to School” brings different meanings to students, parents and teachers. To some kids the end of summer is all too scary, while to others it means new clothes and getting to see friends again after three months in exile. It’s a big positive for some because it gets them out of depressing home settings and into two meals a day with their peers. For students who love school, the challenge of new
subjects, reading, projects, tests and the hunger to learn, it’s a great time. I was never in that group, though I loved school and its atmosphere. Or perhaps it was the smell of crayons or yeast rolls in the cafeteria. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 10 2017. Filed under Editorials. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017