Boy Scouts issue with girls not clear-cut

As we see the numerous local boy scouts contributing to the community, we can’t help but to feel some pride. These young boys, like Zivan Zuniga looking to attain Eagle Scout status, organize, plan and execute community service projects that are meant to be a piece of the community that will last. For Zuniga, that meant placing mile markers along the Kachina Prairie Trail, adding a small, yet important, piece for hikers, joggers and walkers. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

