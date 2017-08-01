Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Coke Zero is gone, and it’s an absolute travesty


I was never a drinker of sodas. That was until I met Coke Zero. In general, I actually don’t consume soda. I can’t handle the carbonation, and often it’s much too sugary for my taste. I’d rather stick to coffee. But long days in the newsroom, and late night with little sleep, sometimes warrants something a little stronger. A stiff drink can put me at rest and help me wind down. Similarly, Coke Zero worked for me as an in-case-of-emergency, break-the-glass kick in the butt that almost 100 percent ensured I would make it through the day. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

