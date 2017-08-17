Covering Loss

I tell my son I love him much more often now. As a dad I know it's something I should have been doing all along. But, four years ago I was on the receiving end of something that I do not wish upon anyone – I lost my mother, grandmother and a nephew in a span of four months. My mom had battled cancer twice, so I knew she was tough. She never complained, never asked for help and never, ever disclosed whether she felt good or bad. It just wasn't her to do so. Unknown to my sister and me, she was also diagnosed with congestive heart failure. Something she never told us kids, I'm guessing to protect us from the thought of losing her.

