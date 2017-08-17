Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Covering Loss

 

I tell my son I love him much more often now. As a dad I know it’s something I should have been doing all along. But, four years ago I was on the receiving end of something that I do not wish upon anyone – I lost my mother, grandmother and a nephew in a span of four months. My mom had battled cancer twice, so I knew she was tough. She never complained, never asked for help and never, ever disclosed whether she felt good or bad. It just wasn’t her to do so. Unknown to my sister and me, she was also diagnosed with congestive heart failure. Something she never told us kids, I’m guessing to protect us from the thought of losing her. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Aug 17 2017. Filed under Editorials. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017