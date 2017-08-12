Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Don’t Let The Car Fool You, My Treasure Lies Elsewhere


The odometer on my car just hit 122,000 miles. This number isn’t anything special, but it’s probably relatable to some of us. It was used when I first got it (8,000) and when I get a car I generally drive the wheels off it. I don’t lease, because leasing doesn’t make sense or fit my lifestyle. So, knock of wood, and with general maintenance my little car is still going strong I guess you could call me a gambler in that regard. Well sort of. In all honesty I am not much of a gambler at all, and I don’t generally play the lottery. Truth be told, by the time I even think about playing the lottery, it’s only because I heard secondhand that it’s reached some absurd amount. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

