English-to-English Translator



I've heard that if you want to pronounce the actor Michael Caine's name the way he does, you simply say "My Cocaine." Try it: "I'm going to see that new movie starring My Cocaine." The film "Trainspotting" was one of many British films that had to be overdubbed to make it more understandable to Americans. Even then, words like bevvy, dosh, gaff, coffin-dodger, draftpak and square-go were a puzzlement to many of us. Sometimes when I'm watching those British shows on PBS, I wish there were subtitles. My friends who speak British fluently say it's not that hard to learn, and that many of the words are almost the same as ours, just pronounced differently.

