Erasing the truth not easy

Whoever invented the erasure had mankind in mind. Mistakes and errors, some egregious, have been made throughout history. While the end of a pencil, whiteout and the backspace key work well to correct typos, there are some things that cannot be undone or easily fixed.  The idea that destroying statues and monuments will delete history is a never-ending exercise in futility. Especially the way events of the past week have unfolded. Over-reaction has done little but fan the flames of self-righteous animosity. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

