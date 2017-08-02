Feeding life into Ennis



The old adage, “what you feed grows, what you starve dies” is never more true than it is today for Ennis residents. While the theme is applicable as a theme in sermons and athletic teams, it recently reared its uncomfortable truth when our Brookshires closed on the west end of town. Built brand new roughly five years ago, it chose to close down due largely to a lack of business. The marketing strategies, pricing, service and location were all likely contributors to the waning strength of a store who began with fanfare and shut their doors with a whimper. Townsfolk have all reasoned why Brookshires Food and Pharmacy

struggled and ceased to do business.

